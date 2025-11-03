Three African President’s Attend Tanzania President swearing in

…as rights groups abroad complain



Dodoma, Tanzania — November 3, 2025





Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in for a second term on Monday in a tightly controlled ceremony at State House Chamwino, Dodoma, following a disputed election marred by violence and international criticism.





Suluhu, who secured 97.66% of the vote in the October 29 election, took the oath of office before a select group of dignitaries. The public were not invited.





Among the African leaders in attendance were Presidents Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia. Kenya’s Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo also represented their nations.





The ceremony was broadcast live by state-run TBC but closed to the public amid heightened security. Suluhu pledged to “unite the country” and blamed “foreign interference” for post-election unrest.





The Southern African Development Community (SADC), which sent observers to the polls, issued a cautious statement noting that while the election was “peaceful in some regions,” it was “characterized by restricted political space and limited opposition participation.”

SADC urged Tanzanian authorities to “engage in inclusive dialogue to restore public trust.”





Amnesty International condemned the government’s response to protests, citing reports of mass arrests, internet shutdowns, and excessive force. “The Tanzanian authorities must be held accountable for the brutal crackdown on dissent,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa. “The scale of repression is alarming and undermines the country’s democratic foundations.”





Human Rights Watch reported that at least 47 people were killed in clashes with security forces in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, and Arusha. The organization called for an independent investigation into the deaths and the detention of opposition figures.





Despite the controversy, regional leaders offered diplomatic support. Zambia’s Foreign Ministry described President Hichilema’s presence as “a reaffirmation of strong bilateral ties.” Burundi’s Ndayishimiye praised Suluhu’s “commitment to regional stability.”





Opposition parties, many of which were barred from participating in the election, have called for international mediation and rejected the results. Civil society groups warned that the country faces a “crisis of legitimacy.”





As Suluhu begins her second term, Tanzania stands at a crossroads—between regional solidarity and mounting pressure for democratic reform. The international community continues to monitor developments closely.



Source: TBC/Various