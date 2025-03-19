Three church mother bodies, CCZ, EFZ and ZCCB have warned Gov’t against rushed constitutional amendments.

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE THREE CHURCH MOTHER BODIES

Behold, how good and how pleasant it is

For brethren to dwell together in unity!

Psalm 133: 1

19th March 2025

Preamble:

We, the leaders of the Church Mother bodies namely the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), greet you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.



1. We note that the prevailing environment in the Country is politically charged hence the importance of taking time to form a well-informed and comprehensive position on the prevailing matters in the nation before commenting on them. The Church has been and will always remain a voice of the voiceless. We have a duty to speak to the moral conscience of the Nation, a task that we are totally committed to do informed by our scriptures and not coercion by any other forces.



2. Have we, as the Church, been silent? The three Church Mother Bodies have consistently and actively spoken on matters of public and national interest. We do not rush to comment on issues, as we strive to ensure that our messages are informed, thoughtful, and balanced.

3. The various Churches and Parishes continue to actively provide ongoing pastoral care, counselling, and sermons that speak directly or indirectly to issues promoting Christian values and principles in our society.



4. We also observe that Church leaders, in the course of fulfilling their role of providing checks and balances, have been subjected to unpalatable remarks with no consequences.



5. This incident exemplifies the ongoing tensions between political figures and religious leaders, especially when the Church fulfils its responsibility to provide checks and balances.

ON OUR MINDS ARE THE FOLLOWING CONCERNS:



6.

a) The rushed and hasty constitutional amendment process. Our repeated calls for constitutional amendments have largely gone unanswered. Why is the government drafting documents in isolation without public consultation?

b) The ever-increasing cost of living for Zambians.

c) The emergence of cadre militancy, with the wearing of military regalia and the blatant disregard for traffic rules.

d) The growing culture of miscommunication

e) The culture of use of insults, we condemn in the strongest all those who are using insulting culture. The culture of impunity, vulgar language, and violence instigated

f) The lack of urgency and attention given to calls for national dialogue, reconciliation, and national unity.



OUR POSITION

7. We strongly object to the demeaning language used against Church leaders, We believe that it is essential to uphold the dignity of all people, regardless of their role in society.



8. We assure you that, at the appropriate time, the Church will issue a relevant and contextual message regarding the state of political discourse in Zambia. However, we reserve the right to speak or remain silent as we see fit, and we will not be dictated to by any political party or individual. We will not be coerced into speaking at your pace or on your timeline.



9. Furthermore, we urge the government to address the underlying causes of poverty, such as the need for sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective energy, as well as comprehensive poverty alleviation strategies.



10. Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.

11. A comprehensive review that includes the expanded Bill of Rights is the preferred course of action.



CONCLUSION

Overall, we desire A conversion of hearts and minds, leading to a united, reconciled and peaceful Zambia where all citizens freely participate in governance within a thriving social and economic environment”. With our prayers and best wishes.



Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of CCZ, EFZ & ZCCB

Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya Bishop Andrew Mwenda Fr. Francis Mukosa