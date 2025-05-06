THREE KABANANA CHILDREN WHO DIED IN INFERNO TO BE BURIED TODAY

THREE KABANANA CHILDREN WHO DIED IN INFERNO TO BE BURIED TOMORROW



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The three siblings from Kabanana who tragically died in a house inferno on Friday night will be laid to rest tomorrow Tuesday, 6th May 2025.





Family representative Emmanuel Chobwe confirmed to Sun FM TV News that postmortem procedures have been concluded.



Mr. Chobwe said the funeral service will take place at Blessing Center in Lusaka’s Emmasdale at 09:00 hours, after which the children will be buried at Mutumbi Cemetery.





The tragic incident has left the Country mourning, with many expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the young lives.



#SunFmTvNews #EveryoneIsWatching #everyoneIsListening