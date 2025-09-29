Three men in polyamorous relationship adopt 3-year-old girl

A throuple—comprising three men in a polyamorous relationship—has been granted legal adoption of a three-year-old girl from Quebec’s child protection services.

This marks the first instance in Quebec, Canada, where an all-male polyamorous trio has been recognised as legal parents of a child, Visegrad24 reported.

The adoption was finalised following a comprehensive home study and court approval process.

Two of the men have been officially listed as the child’s legal parents, while the third is actively pursuing full legal recognition under Quebec’s updated family laws, which now accommodate multi-parent families.

This legal shift follows a 2025 ruling by the Quebec Superior Court that recognised the right of children to have more than two legal parents, compelling the provincial government to amend the Civil Code accordingly.

This legal development comes against the backdrop of changes to Quebec’s civil code.

In April 2025, Quebec’s Superior Court had ruled that restricting parental status to one or two people was unconstitutional, setting in motion amendments to allow for greater recognition of multi-parent families.

Meanwhile, reports of the asoption has sparked mixed reaction, with many expressing concern for the kind of upbringing the 3-year-old girl would have.

See video below.