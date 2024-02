THREE OUT OF FOUR EARTH MOVING EQUIPMENT BOUGHT BY MONGU MUNICIPAL COUNCIL HAVE ARRIVED

Fellow residents, the TLB is finally here. Thank you, President Hakainde Hichilema.

We await the water bowser, and then work begins. Mongu shall never be the same again.

The grader and roller compact already docked at the council premises before the arrival of the TLB a few weeks ago.

Your Chief Servant

Nyambe Muyumbana

MONGU MAYOR

26.02.23