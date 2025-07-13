Three Strategic Reasons Why the UPND Could Be Dislodged from Power- (By someone who works with numbers and sees the future through data)!





I work with numbers. And sometimes, numbers make people age faster than they should because numbers tell uncomfortable truths. In our world, we operate in what we call the “strategic upward zone” a mindset that is always scanning the horizon for signals, risks, and trends that can change the direction of a country. From that lens, I see three critical factors that could lead to the dislodging of the UPND from power.





1. Broken Promises and the Erosion of Public



Trust is currency in politics. When you lose it, you’re bankrupt. One of the biggest risks facing the UPND is the growing loss of public trust due to unfulfilled promises. Zambians were promised a dramatic reduction in the cost of living, jobs for the youth, cheaper fuel, lower electricity tariffs, the repeal of oppressive laws, and a truly independent fight against corruption. Yet today, many of those promises either remain unfulfilled or have become sources of public frustration. Each broken promise is a withdrawal from the trust bank and the account is running low.





2. The Anger is the Opposition



Zambia doesn’t need a polished opposition leader to be angry. Right now, the Zambian voter is the opposition. The average citizen is disillusioned and disappointed. It’s the ordinary marketeer, the minibus driver, the graduate without a job, the farmer with no fertilizer, they are the opposition, not a single party or face. When people are angry and feel let down, they don’t necessarily look for a polished alternative; they just vote against the status quo. That emotional shift is dangerous for any party in power.





3. Lack of a Visible Succession Plan and long term strategy



Power without continuity breeds instability. One of UPND’s weakest points internally is the lack of a visible succession plan. If there is one, even we who are close haven’t seen or heard it. Who steps in if President Hakainde Hichilema is unable to continue? Who is being groomed? Is there a bench of emerging leadership that reflects the party’s values and direction? In the absence of that, the party risks collapse or fragmentation in times of transition, and voters sense that vulnerability.





Conclusion



You will remember these words from this genius. The clock is ticking. Trust must be rebuilt through tangible action. The anger of ordinary citizens must be acknowledged and addressed. And internally, the party must prepare for the future beyond today’s leadership.





In strategy, early warning signs are a gift. Whether we use them or ignore them, that’s what defines winners and losers.



Ali, CPA