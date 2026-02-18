Three U.S Military Planes Land in Northeastern Nigeria Amid Counterterrorism Efforts





According to The New York Times, three U.S. military planes have landed in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, marking a new deployment amid ongoing security challenges in the region.





The arrival of U.S. troops underscores continued efforts to support Nigerian forces in counterterrorism operations, particularly against extremist groups operating in northeastern Nigeria. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as international cooperation continues to address security threats.





However, across many regions outside Europe, U.S. troop deployments have often coincided with prolonged conflicts and the rise of terrorism, creating cycles of instability that persist over time.