Throwback to when Elon Musk made fun of Cardi B for supporting Kamala Harris.



He said she’s “just another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words,” and that the Kamala campaign “has no authenticity or true empathy.”



But Cardi’s response was touching — she explained why she truly supports Kamala, not because she was being pushed or influenced by her fame.



Cardi B said “I’m not a puppet, Elon. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents who had to work their azz off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of Section 8, I’m a product of p0verty, and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up ag@inst you… But you don’t—Show more.”



