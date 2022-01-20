FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TI-Z IS DISTURBED BY MILES SAMPA STATEMENT ATTACKING ACC AND DEC

T ransparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is disturbed by the contents of the press statement that was issued by Hon. Miles Sampa, Member of Parliament for Matero in his capacity as Chairperson of the Zambia Chapter of the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC).

In his statement Hon. Sampa raised concern about the approach taken by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in fighting corruption in Zambia. More specifically, the APNAC Zambia Chairperson complained that suspects continue to be summoned and arrested, properties are being seized and thereby depriving the owners even before any investigations are concluded. He added that suspects have been denied access to follow the proceedings of the ‘ambush’ searches as well as denied the right to engage legal representation during the searches.

TI-Z feels compelled to respond to Hon. Sampa’s statement for the following two reasons:

Transparency International at global level is one of the strategic partners of APNAC and therefore has an interest in how the network operates; TI-Z supported the setting up of APNAC in Zambia, and we have had good collaboration with the Chapter over the years.

While we agree with the general principles of what Hon. Sampa is saying in his statement, we are extremely concerned that the new APNAC executive appears to be using the network to needlessly attack Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), and appears to have aligned itself with those who have continued to seek public sympathy through their claims that the corruption fight is an exercise that amounts to political persecution of members of the former ruling Patriotic Front party.

We would like to remind Hon. Sampa and the entire leadership of the APNAC Zambia Chapter that APNAC is a credible organization which, since its formation in Uganda back in 1999, has promoted accountability, transparency, and public participation in the processes of government, as the best ways to fight corruption. We are therefore of the view that instead of this incessant attack on law enforcement agencies leading the fight against corruption in Zambia, the Chapter should be at the forefront in providing solidarity and support to these entities in order to strengthen the fight.

In that regard, TI-Z has serious reservations about the ability of the new APNAC Zambia executive to play the gallant role that the Chapter has always played in the fight against corruption. We recall that during the parliamentary debate on the establishment of a lifestyle audit mechanism for Zambia, two members of the APNAC Zambia executive – Hon. Imanga Wamunyima, MP for Nalolo, and Hon. Menyani Zulu, MP for Nyimba – both debated against what TI-Z and other stakeholders believe to be a very progressive initiative that would be a game changer for the fight against corruption in Zambia. We also note that another member of the executive, Hon. Munir Zulu of Lumezi constituency, is on record as calling for the abolition of the ACC.

TI-Z is of the considered view that the current leadership of APNAC Zambia, some of who belong to a party that whilst in government allowed corruption to flourish to the extent of nearly crippling the country’s economy, does not inspire confidence that they can be an effective catalyst for the fight against corruption in Zambia. We believe that rather than apparently taking the side of those being investigated for allegedly plundering the country’s resources, the APNAC Zambia leadership should desist from bringing the network’s well-earned reputation, built over several years, into ridicule and disrepute. APNAC remains a critical player in the fight against corruption across Africa, and the Zambia Chapter is part of the broader institutional framework that should support the fight against corruption.

We therefore call on the APNAC Zambia leadership to be professional and sober in their approach, and to resist the temptation to be used for political battles, whether real or perceived.

The APNAC Zambia Chapter has historically played a significant role in fighting corruption and it is the responsibility of the current leadership to uphold this legacy.

Maurice K. Nyambe

TI-Z Executive Director