TI-Z URGES GOVERNMENT TO DRAW LESSONS FROM PASSAGE OF CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL NO. 7





…..maintains that the process through which the Bill was introduced into Parliament lacked sufficient consensus and meaningful engagement with citizens



Lusaka…. Tuesday December 16, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has urged the government to draw lessons from the passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 and ensure that future constitutional reforms are grounded in genuine and broad-based public consultation.





In a statement issued to Smart Eagles, TI-Z Acting Executive Director Raymond Mutale said the organisation maintained its earlier position that the process through which the Bill was introduced into Parliament lacked sufficient consensus and meaningful engagement with citizens.





“Now that the Bill awaits assent by the President, we can only urge government to pick lessons from this and ensure that future constitutional amendments are anchored on constitutional principles, among them genuine and broad-based consultation and consensus,” Mr Mutale said.





He acknowledged that the Bill’s passage, following a two-thirds majority vote in the National Assembly, represented a lawful conclusion of the parliamentary process as provided for under Zambia’s constitutional and legislative framework.





Mr Mutale, however, emphasised the central role of Parliament in Zambia’s democratic governance, noting that Members of Parliament are constitutionally mandated to debate, scrutinise and vote on legislation freely, without intimidation or undue influence.





“Members of Parliament are fully entitled to support or oppose any Bill placed before the House, and such differences of opinion must be respected as an essential feature of representative democracy,” he said, warning that attempts to delegitimise MPs based on how they voted risk undermining public confidence in democratic institutions.





At the same time, Mr Mutale stressed that sovereignty ultimately rests with the people of Zambia, adding that constitutional reform must reflect the will and consent of citizens.



“Constitutional reform, by its nature, must reflect the will, interests and consent of citizens, who are the true owners of the Constitution and the Republic,” he said.





TI-Z also expressed concern over reports and a video circulating on social media allegedly showing the Speaker of the National Assembly engaging in celebratory conduct following the passage of the Bill.





“While Parliamentarians may celebrate the outcome of issues being debated, the Speaker should not be seen to participate in such celebrations,” Mr Mutale said, noting that the Office of the Speaker carries a unique responsibility to uphold impartiality, fairness and neutrality.





He said public confidence in democratic institutions depends not only on lawful procedures but also on the conduct and restraint of those entrusted with high constitutional offices.





Mr Mutale called on Parliament, political parties, civil society and the Executive to ensure that the post-passage phase of the Bill is characterised by openness, respect for differing views and a renewed commitment to democratic accountability.





“Transparency International Zambia remains committed to promoting integrity, accountability and citizen-centred governance, and will continue to engage constructively on issues of constitutional reform in the public interest,” he said.