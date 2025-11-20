Tiffany Haddish defends marrying herself: ‘I could take care of me better’

In what may strike many as unconventional, Tiffany Haddish organized a self-marriage ceremony featured in Episode 5 of the new six-episode docuseries “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off,” which is now streaming on Peacock.

During the ceremony, Haddish, who has Jewish ancestry and had her bat mitzvah at 40, vowed to celebrate her triumphs, persevere, and refuse to settle for less, a habit she admitted to having. She cemented this commitment by kissing a mirror and observing the Jewish custom of stepping on a glass.

“I used to not show up for myself, do everything for everybody else and not take care of me,” Haddish told USA Today. “And ever since I got married to me, baby, them boundaries − I see a difference in the way I wake up in the morning, and how I look in the mirror. When I look at myself, I see somebody who is whole, still fragile, but well taken care of.”

The show follows the 45-year-old comedian-actress and three friends as they embark on a month-long journey across Africa, visiting locations such as Cape Town, Victoria Falls, and Zanzibar.

Beyond adventurous activities like zip-lining and bungee jumping, the trip is also an opportunity for inner reflection. Haddish spoke openly about the difficulties she has faced in recent years.

These challenges included her 2021 breakup with Common, the loss of her grandmother in 2022, a fear of abandonment, eight miscarriages, and the intense media scrutiny that comes with being a celebrity. She also addressed two arrests on suspicion of DUI in 2022 and 2023, confessing that she is “always vulnerable.”

“Does the world think so? Probably not,” Haddish said. “They have no idea I’m on the verge of tears on a regular basis, because I’m just a big baby, and that’s the first form of communication. But I use my jokes or the true joy I feel for even being alive to mask those feelings sometimes.”

The idea of marrying herself, which Haddish first considered in 2018, is a recurring theme in the docuseries. Her original thought came about during a relationship with a man she refers to as a “buckethead.”

She recounted in the series that when he questioned, “’How are you ever going to get you a husband if you don’t do what I tell you to do?’” she responded, “And I was like, ‘I’ll be my husband. I could take care of me better than you could.’”

“I started realizing all these things I want from somebody else, I need to be giving to me,” Haddish told USA Today. “And if I’m able to do that, when that person shows up, it’s going to be so easy for us to come together.”

Haddish explained that she had high standards for a potential partner, saying, “Everything that I’m doing for me − if a man can do that better than me, that’s my man!”

Though she was recently seen with actor Toby Sandeman as the two were being photographed together for Halloween, Haddish said the two are just friends. She remains open to finding love.

In the docuseries, there’s a moving part where Haddish opened up about her multiple miscarriages to a medium. She shared that she believes her endometriosis is the reason she lost eight children. During the session, Haddish wondered if she was even supposed to have kids. She also guessed that all the babies she lost were boys, saying, “I think men, they come in my life, give me hope, [sometimes] a little bit of joy, and then they go away.”

“At this point, I’m really satisfied with where I am,” Haddish continued. “It’s crazy to say it out loud sometimes, but I am actually happy with where God has brought me. The journey that I’ve been on has made me really appreciate life, and really appreciate being a human.”

Still, Haddish admitted that her decision isn’t one that everybody may understand or accept.

“It’s not everybody’s business that I’m in a relationship with me. I mean, first of all, my relationship with me is my relationship…So I haven’t told everybody,” she told The New York Post. “Sometimes I wear my wedding ring and people are like, ‘Oh, my God, where did you get that?’ I’m like ‘Africa. I’m married!’”

Surprisingly, Haddish noted that this has affected her dating life.

“I’m getting more dates now, when I tell [men] I’m married. If you tell a man you’re married, but you’re willing to go out with him, he’s like, ‘Oh, she’s a freak!’”