Tiffany Haddish gets candid about going on dates for free meals

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about the extreme measures she took to get by before fame, including going on dates just to score a free meal.

In a candid Instagram Live session this week, the comedian and actress reflected on her past struggles with money, revealing she once even sold her used underwear to make ends meet. But one of her more routine survival tactics involved using dates as an opportunity to eat.

“I care too much about other people,” Haddish said, noting how poverty shaped her behavior. She explained that being broke meant relying on whatever resources she could access—even if that meant dinner with someone she had no interest in.

“Do you know how horrible it is to go on a date with a guy because you need a meal?” the 45-year-old asked. “I don’t even want to be nice to this person or get to know him. I’m hungry.”

Haddish didn’t stop there. She weighed in on rising food costs, suggesting that soaring grocery prices might reshape how Americans look and eat.

These days, Haddish seems to be in a better place financially. In January, she posted a playful Instagram reel symbolizing her improved fiscal health.

“My relationship with money for the last 10 years?” she wrote, sharing a clip of herself kissing a dollar bill. “We have had our ups and downs over the years, But We are growing and are stronger than ever.”