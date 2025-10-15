Tiger Woods undergoes 7th back surgery to fix ‘collapsed disc’

Tiger Woods underwent his 7th back surgery on Friday after the highly decorated golfer experienced “pain and lack of mobility” in that area.

Woods, 49, shared the update on his health in a statement on X, although he did not specify the duration of his recovery or when he would return to the golf course.

“On Friday, Tiger underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine for lower back symptoms,” the October 11 statement said. “The surgery was deemed successful and performed by Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi and his team at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.”

Woods, in the statement, also said that he “consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken” after “experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back.”

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal,” he added. “I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”

Per The Associated Press, the last time Woods competed in a golf tournament was at the PNC Championship in 2024. It could also not be established whether the surgery would sideline him from playing alongside his son, Charlie, at December’s PNC Championship. The same applies to the Hero World Challenge, which is a tournament that he hosts and is scheduled to take place in the Bahamas in December.

Woods’ first back surgery was in April 2014, and he later underwent a lower back fusion in 2017. He ultimately returned to the golf course and emerged victorious at the Tour Championship in 2018. Woods then went ahead to win the 2019 Masters Tournament, which marked his 15th major and fifth green jacket.

Besides the back surgeries, Woods has also suffered other health setbacks. In February 2021, he was involved in a car crash that led to him sustaining serious injuries to his right leg and ankle. The 49-year-old said he could have gone under the knife for an amputation because of the severity of his injuries.