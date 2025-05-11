TikTok Fans Swoon Over Chinese Man Rapping to His Black Wife

Nazarite and Sabelo, a Chinese and Black couple from South Africa, are going viral on TikTok for their sweet chemistry and trendy videos. Their TikTok account has a viral video where Nazarite raps to a Chinese song and pulls Sabelo close that has already hit over 12 million views.According to The Root, Nazarite, the owner of a Korean grill in South Africa, and his wife, Sabelo, a medical doctor, have been winning hearts across TikTok. Fans can’t get enough of their chemistry, especially after their participation in a recent trend.

In their viral video, Nazarite raps to a popular Chinese song while Sabelo stands beside him. Halfway through, he gently pulls her toward him. Viewers couldn’t get enough.

One user wrote, “When he looked down at you… girlll.” Another added, “Why did I blush when he grabbed you?”

The song, though in Chinese, has fans curious about its meaning. Creator GigiQian shared that the lyrics are hard to translate, even for Mandarin speakers. The song loosely says good fortune is coming, which adds a sweet layer to the video — it’s as if Nazarite is calling his good fortune, Sabelo, toward him.

The couple continues to post moments from their life together, and fans keep showing love in the comments, with many calling them “the cutest thing ever.”