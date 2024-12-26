Time for Change: Why President Hakainde Hichilema Must Go – Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Time for Change: Why President Hakainde Hichilema Must Go

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Zambians hoped for a better tomorrow when they elected President Hakainde Hichilema in 2021. Promising economic revival, job creation, and a fight against corruption on all fronts, he came into office riding on a wave of hope and expectation. Yet, nearly three years into his presidency, the reality on the ground tells a different story. From economic hardships to political repression, life for the average Zambian has become unbearably difficult.

It is clear now: President Hakainde Hichilema has failed and must go.

The Economic Crisis: From Bad to Worse

Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, the economy has not improved as promised—in fact, it has worsened for many Zambians.

Cost of Living: Prices for basic goods such as mealie meal, cooking oil, and fuel have skyrocketed. Families are struggling to put food on the table, and the once-dreamed-of economic relief has become a nightmare.

Unemployment: Youth unemployment remains alarmingly high. The jobs President Hakainde Hichilema promised have not materialized, and opportunities are dwindling.

Energy Crisis: The worsening electricity shortages and power outages have devastated businesses. Industries and small businesses are grappling with reduced productivity and higher operating costs due to inconsistent energy supply. The government’s failure to provide sustainable solutions to the energy crisis has left both businesses and households in despair.

Corruption: The fight against corruption—a cornerstone of President Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign—has proven selective, targeting political opponents while allegations of misconduct within his own government are ignored.

The economic suffering is real. Families are slipping deeper into poverty, and businesses are closing down. Promises of a “New Dawn” now feel like a cruel joke.

The Energy Crisis: A Catalyst for Economic Collapse

The energy crisis under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has exacerbated Zambia’s economic woes.

Business Shutdowns: Frequent power outages have forced many businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to either scale down operations or close entirely. Entrepreneurs, already battling high operational costs, are unable to sustain productivity without reliable energy supply.

Job Losses: The energy crisis has directly contributed to increased unemployment. Companies that rely heavily on electricity—such as manufacturing, mining, and agriculture—are laying off workers or halting operations altogether.

Rising Costs: Businesses forced to invest in alternative energy sources, such as diesel generators, are passing the additional costs onto consumers. This has driven up the prices of goods and services, compounding the cost-of-living crisis.

Impact on Investment: The unreliable power supply has deterred both local and foreign investors, who view Zambia’s energy instability as a barrier to sustainable growth.

This energy crisis is not just a challenge; it is a crisis of leadership and accountability. President Hakainde Hichilema’s failure to prioritize and address this issue has pushed Zambia’s economy closer to collapse.

Political Repression: Silencing Dissent

President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has also overseen a shrinking of Zambia’s democratic space.

Freedom of Speech: Activists, opposition leaders, and journalists are being silenced through arrests, intimidation, and censorship. Criticism of the government is met with hostility, creating a climate of fear.

Abuse of State Power: The police and judiciary have been weaponized to stifle dissent. Peaceful protests are banned or violently dispersed, and opposition members are harassed.

Consolidation of Power: President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has centralized authority, bypassing checks and balances, and eroding accountability.

Instead of being the champion of democracy he promised to be, President Hakainde Hichilema is presiding over a regime that resembles autocratic leadership.

Broken Promises: A Betrayal of Trust

When Zambians elected President Hakainde Hichilema, they were desperate for change. His promises of economic recovery and good governance resonated with millions. Yet, those promises have been shattered:

Good Governance: Corruption persists, transparency is lacking, and governance structures are being manipulated for political gain.

Economic Recovery: The government’s policies have failed to lift the economy, leaving citizens more desperate than ever.

Unity and Prosperity: Instead of fostering national unity, divisions are deepening, and prosperity remains out of reach for the majority.

President Hakainde Hichilema has betrayed the trust of the people who elected him. His leadership has been marked by unfulfilled promises, growing hardships, and a lack of vision for Zambia’s future.

The People Have Had Enough

Zambians are tired. They are tired of struggling to afford basic necessities, tired of living in fear, and tired of waiting for change that never comes. The “New Dawn” has become a dark chapter in Zambia’s history, and the people are ready to turn the page.

Rising Discontent: Across the nation, there is growing anger and frustration with President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. From urban centers to rural villages, the sentiment is clear: enough is enough.

Calls for Accountability: Citizens are demanding accountability from a government that has failed to deliver on its promises.

The suffering of the Zambian people cannot be ignored. It is time for new leadership—leadership that puts the needs of the people first, that prioritizes economic recovery and justice, and that respects the democratic principles upon which Zambia was founded.

A Call for Action

President Hakainde Hichilema has had his chance. He was given the mandate to lead Zambia out of its challenges and into prosperity. Instead, his administration has deepened the suffering of the people.

The majority of suffering Zambians cannot afford to give him a second chance. The longer President Hakainde Hichilema stays in power, the more damage will be done to the nation’s economy, democracy, and social fabric.

2026 must mark a turning point. It is time for him to go and make way for new leadership that can address Zambia’s challenges with honesty, competence, and compassion.

The people of Zambia deserve better. They deserve a government that listens to their struggles, acts in their best interest, and delivers on its promises. President Hakainde Hichilema must go—for the sake of the nation, its future, and its people.

Let this be a turning point. Let Zambians come together to demand the change they need and deserve. The time to act is now.