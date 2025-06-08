TIME, THE GREAT REVEALER, HAS VINDICATED EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU



David T. Zyambo | 8 June 2025



As we come to terms with the untimely passing of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, many Zambians, myself included, find ourselves reflecting deeply on his time in office. His presidency faced sharp criticism and skepticism—however, as time progresses, we are beginning to see things from a different perspective. Four years after he honorably handed over power, the relentless hum of a well-oiled propaganda machine that painted him negatively has faded, allowing us to reevaluate the contributions of a man who genuinely sought to uplift his nation. Time, as it often does, reveals the truth, enabling us to see the reality of Lungu’s presidency with greater clarity.





When Edgar Lungu assumed office, he inherited a Zambia that felt stuck in time, where little had changed since 1964. Despite the efforts of successive governments, the infrastructure was severely lacking—road networks were limited and still in a “hell-run” state, rendering many parts of the country inaccessible and cut off from civilization. Bridges, intended to connect us to better opportunities, remained unfulfilled promises, stifling commerce and trade. Lusaka International Airport—once a welcoming venue for old time dignitaries like Emperor Haile Selassie and Queen Elizabeth II—had deteriorated into an outdated and dilapidated gateway to the world. The dream of a national airline carrying our colors seemed increasingly unrealistic, fading into a distant hope.





These infrastructural challenges extended into our healthcare system, which was overly reliant on a single major referral hospital, the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Many rural areas struggled to access adequate healthcare, contributing to alarmingly high maternal and infant mortality rates. Education felt like a distant dream for countless children, who trekked long distances for the chance to learn. In three-quarters of Zambia, darkness prevailed, with electricity still out of reach, hindering the promise of modernity and progress.





Despite these formidable challenges, President Edgar Lungu harbored an audacious dream for modernization, building upon the foundations laid by his predecessor, Michael Chilufya Sata. While critics labeled him as “lacking vision,” President Lungu viewed continuity not as a flaw but as a strength—a pathway to progress through reform rather than revolution. He understood that real change required building on what had come before. His bold vision for a modern Zambia came with a hefty price tag, justified by the urgent needs of our time—to unlock the country’s economy by facilitating commerce and trade, reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in rural areas, and ensure educational access for all children.





The external debt incurred during President Lungu’s tenure was not merely a financial burden but a means to an end—a deliberate choice aimed at paving the way for progress. Today, as we navigate improved road networks across the country, utilize modern international airports in Lusaka, Ndola, and Livingstone, and celebrate the deployment of healthcare and education professionals to underserved regions, we can see the tangible results of those investments. These developments illustrate why the debt incurred under Lungu’s administration was necessary—they reflect a long-term vision to elevate Zambia’s economic and social horizons.





However, the narrative spun by detractors and their propaganda machine painted President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a leader devoid of vision and integrity, overshadowing his efforts and blinding the majority of citizens. On August 12, 2021, many Zambians turned their backs on a leader who, despite his shortcomings, genuinely sought to uplift their nation. In hindsight, we must acknowledge our collective responsibility in this betrayal—we failed to recognize a good man—one who could have easily chosen the path of lies to cling to power but instead opted for honesty and integrity.





Now, as we reflect on Edgar Lungu’s presidency from a distance, it becomes increasingly clear that what we once deemed failures are now recognized as stepping stones toward progress. The challenges Zambia faces today are far more severe than those during his time in office—out-of-control inflation, high foreign exchange rates, a rising cost of living, widespread corruption within government institutions, tribal divisions undermining national unity, eroded democratic standards, and the erosion of fundamental freedoms, among others. We find ourselves in a worse position than before, demonstrating that time, the ultimate arbiter, is revealing truths we once overlooked.





It is through the lens of history that we can truly appreciate President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s contributions and sacrifices. Among the seven Presidents Zambia has had since independence, only Kenneth Kaunda and Edgar Chagwa Lungu have left behind tangible legacies that Zambians can proudly point to (sonta epo wabomba). Lungu’s legacy transcends that of a mere president—he was a man who dared to dream of a modernized Zambia.





Once unjustly vilified by certain factions as the worst Zambian to have ever lived, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has, even before his passing, been vindicated by the passage of time. For time is the mother of all truth, and in its course, all things are revealed. It is only time that can truly indict or vindicate. As time unfolds, it reveals not only the aspirations President Lungu held for his country but also his character as a leader—marked by humility, compassion, patriotism, respect for the constitution and democratic principles, and a commitment to serving others. In this moment of grief and remembrance, we honor a man who, despite facing immense criticism and mischaracterization, remained steadfast in his dedication to the causes of the Zambian people.