“TIME’S Up: WHY OLDER POLITICIANS SHOULD GIVE WAY TO GENUINE YOUTH LEADERSHIP”



By Timmy



As Zambia navigates its political landscape, it’s essential to redefine what it means to be a youth in politics. According to the United Nations, African Youth Charter, and Zambia’s National Youth Policy, a youth is typically considered to be someone between the ages of 15 and 35. However, it’s crucial to note that these age limits can vary depending on the context, organization, or country.





In the context of Zambian politics, it’s clear that many individuals who have expressed interest in contesting as youths have surpassed the upper age limit of 35. It’s time for these individuals to acknowledge that they no longer qualify as youths and instead join the ranks of older politicians in parliament and contest at that level and stop hiding in the the name of youths .





The era of youthful leadership is upon us, and it’s essential to make way for genuine youth leaders who can bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. Zambia’s history is replete with examples of young leaders who transformed the country’s landscape, such as Reuben Kamanga, Mainza Chona, and Daniel Lisulu, who all held prominent positions in their twenties and early thirties.





It’s time for the older generation to step aside and allow the genuine youth to take the reins. The future is now, and it’s essential to have leaders who can relate to the challenges and aspirations of young people. As the African Youth Charter emphasizes, youths are not just the future but also the present, and it’s crucial to involve them in decision-making processes.





It’s essential to redefine the boundaries of youth leadership in Zambian politics. Those who have surpassed the age limit of 35 should graciously exit the youth leadership stage and make way for genuine youth leaders who can drive positive change and transformation in the country.





Below are same pictures of same people who are above 35 years old and wish to context as youths when they have already passed the youth age limit.



