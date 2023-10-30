TIN-POT DICTATOR: WHY IS HICHILEMA BECOMING SO DESPERATE AND DEADLY?- Fred M’membe

TIN-POT DICTATOR: WHY IS HICHILEMA BECOMING SO DESPERATE AND DEADLY?

We warned before that Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s reign is engulfed in a rapidly shrinking civic and political space, criminalising dissent and with all manner of human rights violations.

Events of yesterday at the PF secretariat where gunshots were fired by the police with some people injured, and their motor vehicles damaged, reinforces our long held belief that Mr Hichilema’s talk of human rights, good governance and respect for the rule of law, like many of his other promises, has been nothing but a false display, a façade, and outright posturing.

Going by the impunity and senseless brutality we are witnessing in the country today, Mr Hichilema has shown that he is not going to de-escalate any tensions and abuses of state systems and processes involving the police, courts and other institutions. We warned about this on several fronts and it is now clear that history is about to repeat itself and that under Mr Hichilema, Zambia is back on the destructive path towards a full-blown dictatorship and an outpost of senseless tyranny and puppetry.

But we ask the following questions: Why this unreasonable and extreme paranoia? Why has Mr Hichilema suddenly become so desperate to abuse power? Why is he so afraid of his own shadow? Why this brazen abuse of the court system, the police, and other institutions of governance? What else has Mr Hichilema smelt in the atmosphere besides the untold hunger, high cost of living and despair on the streets, which his regime has brought? Why this elevated appetite for chaos and violence?

The answer to the questions above is simple: Mr Hichilema and his corrupt puppet regime are desperate and panicking to find a way out of this mess and hoping to maintain their hold on power because they know that their 2021 election victory was a fluke, a product of a dishonest and dirty job – mingalato.

They’re getting increasingly desperate and tyrannical because they know what they did to get to where they are today. They also know that we know what they did and we are wiser now and more prepared for them than ever before.

Further, they’re desperate because they know that armed with the knowledge that we currently have about their fluke election victory, they are in trouble, and that if an election was called today, they would not even garner a quarter or half of the total votes they received last time. The cat is out of the bag and they now stand exposed and embarrassed. Nafibipa!

As a result, they have resorted to playing dangerous games, which are just as good as digging their own graves.

However, we would like to warn Mr Hichilema that the path he is on is too risky and dangerous, and that time for tin-pot dictators is long gone, and he will not be able to remain on top the way he got there, by using force, crookedness, and brutality.

We also want to repeat the following questions to Mr Hichilema’s puppet masters – the US government and the European Union: Are Mr Hichilema’s human rights violations any different from what they condemn elsewhere? Why are they turning a blind eye to Mr Hichilema’s disastrous governance style? For how long will they pretend before they call one of their own to order? Are they waiting for Zambia to implode before they can be serious about what is going on? Is Mr Hichilema’s conduct reflective of what they claim to believe in or espouse?

We say this, not out of fear for Mr Hichilema and his evil deeds, but out of genuine love and concern for the future of this country and it’s people. Like we always say, this country will not be a good place for any of us to live in if it’s not a good place for all of us to live in.

And if these issues are not resolved soon enough we can all start looking at a different Zambia than the one we have always known because nobody is ready to be enslaved, maimed, abused, and tortured just to feed Mr Hichilema’s bloated ego, hatred, vengeance, tribalism, and extreme thirst for money, power, and control.

This nonsense must be stopped!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party