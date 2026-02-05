🔵 TIZ URGES LIVINGSTONE MAYOR TO STEP ASIDE ON MORAL GROUNDS



Transparency International Zambia has called on the Livingstone mayor to consider stepping aside on moral grounds, emphasizing that ethical leadership requires accountability beyond legal survival.





In its statement, the organization said public officials are expected to uphold standards that protect public confidence. It said remaining in office during periods of ethical concern can weaken trust in local governance, even when no legal barrier exists.





TIZ said stepping aside on moral grounds should be seen as a measure to safeguard institutional integrity rather than an admission of guilt. It said such decisions can help stabilize public institutions and reinforce accountability.





The organization highlighted the importance of leadership credibility in local government, noting that municipal leaders directly influence service delivery and community confidence.





TIZ said ethical responsibility requires leaders to assess how their continued presence affects public perception and institutional trust. It said democracy depends on leaders who prioritize integrity over position.





The organization said moral accountability strengthens transparency and reinforces respect for public office. It said leadership guided by integrity supports stronger governance systems.





TIZ said its call reflects ongoing efforts to promote ethical leadership and accountability across public institutions. It said decisions taken during moments of scrutiny often shape public confidence in governance.