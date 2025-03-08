TIZA BANDA: A RISING FORCE IN ZAMBIA’S TEA INDUSTRY



By Moses Mbewe Jr



Tiza Banda, a tea specialist and water engineer, is emerging as a role model ahead of International Women’s and Youth Days.





Born on 30 November 1998 in Zambia’s Copperbelt, Tiza is the third of five daughters. Influenced by her father’s work as an engineer, she grew up visiting construction sites and absorbing the spirit of innovation.





After studying water engineering at the Natural Resources Development College in Lusaka, she began her career in agriculture in 2019. Her early work on community water and sanitation projects sparked her interest in the field.





In 2022, she joined Kawambwa Tea Industries, where her involvement in irrigation projects opened her eyes to the unique challenges of tea cultivation in Zambia.

Driven by curiosity, Tiza sought further expertise abroad.



In 2023, she travelled to Assam, India, a global centre for tea production, to study tea plantation management and processing technology. “India taught me to embrace diversity and the importance of continuous learning,” she recalls.



Graduating top of her class with distinction, she returned to Zambia with new skills and a clear mission: to help bring Zambia’s tea industry back into the spotlight.





“Stay curious and be intentional about your dreams,” she advises. “There is plenty of room for us to succeed without having to conform to stereotypes.”



Outside of her work in the tea industry, Tiza has taken to social media to push a simple message: get your passport. Using creative memes and engaging posts, she encourages young Zambians to secure their passports as a tool for unlocking global opportunities.





“Get your passport, because you never know when opportunities knock,” she often writes, and her message has inspired many to take action. Her online efforts have not only promoted travel but also demonstrated how social media can be used wisely to open new doors for education and career growth.





Her words resonate as Zambia celebrates both women’s and youth achievements. Tiza Banda’s journey inspires young women and youth across the country to be curious, work hard, and stay true to who they are.