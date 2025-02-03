TO BE A MAYOR, COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON (CC) OR COUNCILLOR IN ZAMBIA IS TO BE AN ORPHAN. NO ONE CARES ABOUT YOUR WELFARE EVEN OWN GOVT BUT EXPECT MIRACLE PETOTNANCE



TO BE A MAYOR, COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON (CC) OR COUNCILLOR IN ZAMBIA IS TO BE AN ORPHAN. NO ONE CARES ABOUT YOUR WELFARE EVEN OWN GOVERNMENT BUT EXPECT MIRACLE PETOTNANCE

I went through it and now UPND ones experiencing same*

The Cry of Mayors and Councilors

Sinazongwe CC writes…

We are now in 2025 and truthfully speaking the hope for Graduity,revised DSAs, sitting allowances are gone completely.

Salaries

The salaries for Mayors that are obtained currently are clearly said to be stop gap measures done in 2017 as Government was coming up with real salaries for Mayors . In 2019.,Treasury authority was given for correct and standardized salaries for Mayors but u fortunately were not implemented to date .

Former Mayors vs Court process

The former Mayors took the government to court and recently we were told at least on salaries a concert Judgement was entered into and we expected some progress in this front but nothing seems to be moving. It’s as quiet as water in a well. This Concert Judgement gave hope also to current Mayors / CCs because the same should have been used to place current Mayors on the right salary and also look at the arrears from 2021 to date . I see another Court Process after 2026 now by current Mayors / Council Chairpersons .( This should have been avoided ).

General Conditions of Service for Mayors / CCs

It’s so disheartening that a Mayor in Zambia has no conditions of service so far . See where they sleep when they go to meetings in town shameful indeed . The aide camp gets abetter DSA esp when going to rural Districts . DSA that was introduced in 2017 and has never been revised since but for officers of the same Local Government it’s reviewed every year . The sitting allowances of the Mayor 280 Kwacha were once reviewed in 2006 ( A CDF member gets 500 as sitting allowances).

Graduity

As we speak a Mayor has no Graduity at the end of the 5 years term but this is a constitutional office just like Mps what a very unfair society.

Councilors

We appreciate the President for 3000( 100%) increase to councilors monthly allowances.

Subsistence allowance

Councilors get 600 kwacha as subsistence allowances and it’s indeed sad when a councilor is out of station especially in towns like Lusaka, Kitwe , Solwezi, Livingstone etc it’s sad . Remember councilors Move only once in a while .

Transport refunds

Transport refunds were once reviewed in 2011 for councilors and it’s fixed . Transport fares have exponentially increased over time but the refund is static. Let me give an example of My councilors for Sinazongwe. The furthest wards like Mabinga Trainor from the ward to Maamba town is 290 kwacha . From Maamba to the Boma it’s 100 kwacha making it 390 kwacha one way meaning another 390 kwacha is needed for going back and this councilor is given only 300 as transport refund . Councilors are suffering. 😭😭 It’s sad that this is the Baby of our ministry and not cabinet but nothing is being done to redeem the situation.💔💔💔. A councilor gets 250 Sitting allowances which was also revised in 2011😭😭.. Remember councilors sit atmost once in a quarter surely what expenses are people fearing?

The Fight for Mayors / Councilors vying Mpship

The unfairness I have highlited above is the major cause of Many Mayors and Council Chairpersons/ Some councilors wanting to be MPs because we live in one country and serve the same people and to us Councilors there is no Money,we should observe Austerity measures but others get increments every year,our friends at Parliament have good conditions of service including Graduity so austerity measures are only on Elected Local Government officials.

We need one who will have mercy and Look at this unfairness and I bet conflicts for fighting to be MPs will be very much minimized .

Local Government Association of Zambia

In it’s current form it’s only for advocating Good governance ,Local development implementation strategies etc and far from seeing to it that membership conditions of service are looked into.. one might be tempted to start thinking of a union esp for elected Local Government Leaders ..

Emoluments Commission

This is the Commission we thought was coming on board to help in such issues like for Mayors but from the Look of things it’s another commission that has not done anything and I’m yet to see results otherwise tax payers money is wasted paying them salaries.

Plea

My plea goes to the Minister of Local Government and Rural development. Sir look at your ground soldiers very soon councilors will fail in some areas especially rural to be attending important council meetings due issues esp transport. Sir ,I know you an Mp also and as Mps we are told you don’t support Mayors / CCs to have better conditions of service for fear that if they have money they will have power to be MPs but to the contrary sir ,it’s the current situation that pushes many to wanting to come up there . We are your soldiers on the ground Empower us to work well and with free minds . Three months Mps are in Lsk at Parliament it’s us your Mayors and Councilors working on your behalf. We are funeral bearers of the people on your behalf as Mps . Any one who was a councilor and Mayor will tell you the hell we go through on a daily basis . We give money to people who are sick and refered to hospitals We buy matebela .Sir help us .Some of us have pledged to work well and together with our Mps for there is no need of fighting for each one has his own roles . Hear the cries of your people you Lead .

May God help us all even as we push to work for the people. May God protect the President of the Republic of Zambia HH and his cabinet.

His Worship

Cliff . R.T.Siachibweka .

Council Chairperson

Sinazongwe.