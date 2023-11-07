To keep him alive we had to cut one of his legs” Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine confirms his leg amputation as he undergoes 7 successful surgery.

Jasmine Okafor, the daughter of veteran actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, has confirmed his leg has been amputated.

We reported that social media activist, Very Dark Man had disclosed that the veteran’s leg had been amputated.

He revealed that the actor’s family, friends, and close ones all betrayed him as they took advantage of the ailing actor and abandoned him when he needed their help.

According to him, he just finished speaking with his family, who disclosed to him that the actor’s leg had been amputated.

Confirming it in a press statement on her Instagram page, Jasmine revealed that one of his legs had to be cut to increase his chances of recovery, and he has undergone 7 successful surgeries.

According to her, this development has been very hard on them but they had to accept his new reality.

“Good afternoon, Nigerians…

We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

As of 1 p.m., noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

Please we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable!

For future donations and support please send to

1685687982

John, I Okafor

Access bank

Thank you”.

This is coming just a few days after he gave an update on his health status, revealing that he had undergone 5 surgeries which were all successful.

Penning an appreciation post to the public, he stated that he is still recovering in the ICU, and is waiting to get stabilized so he can fly abroad for further advanced treatment