“TO MAINTAIN A PEACEFUL MARRIAGE, I USUALLY PAY A BROTHER TO POUND MY WIFE”





-Comedian Andrew Benjamin reveals



“Most marriages suffer today because of time, you are busy, he is busy, I am busy… we are all busy.





If you make so much money like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, you may not really have much time for yourself so you would need the services of a nanny and cleaners to do domestic chores for you.





But we all fail somewhere as we pretend nothing is wrong.



We leave our wives alone, making her develop the need for something to keep her warm.





I figured out how to cover this lapses, me and my wife came to an agreement to get the services of a helper to cover up for me when I am very not available.





She is very happy with it and I understand her needs to keep her happy”