To my knowledge DPP security has not been withdrawn – Haimbe

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

JUSTICE minister Mulambo Haimbe says the law is clear on instances when a recommendation to suspend the DPP can be made by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

He also says to “my knowledge her security has not been withdrawn”

Commenting on the suspension of the Director Public Prosecutions Lillian Shawa-Siyunyi, Haimbe said he was hopeful that there would be no disruptions in anyway in the operations of that office where Katongo Waluzimba has been appointed to serve in an acting capacity.

“The law is clear on the instances when a recommendation to suspend can be made by the JCC. It’s on the substantive issues. The complaints that we (public) raised regarding the performance of her duties,” Haimbe said.

“The appointing authority immediately put a person to act. The individual acting is from the system in terms of having worked for the National Prosecutions Authority for several years and he is of very senior standing. He is actually heading one of the provinces in that regard. The processes that are to be undertaken in the event that the JCC makes a decision that DPP is capable then they will recommend that she returns to duty and will continue that way. In the event that the opposite happens, I am sure the appointing authority has got a plan.”

And Haimbe said to the best of his knowledge state security has not been withdrawn from Siyunyi.

Haimbe said if Siyunyi had a problem with security, she would engaged the relevant authority as opposed to going to the media.

“You’re a senior person in government, you take a serious allegation on your life being at risk to the media nobody will take that lightly. Why not go and engage? I would have taken a different view perhaps maybe if she came on the interview and said ‘I have tried to talk to the people responsible and nothing is being done’. Your life is at risk and the first thing is you rush to the press? Are they capable of saving your life? Are they capable of investigating your interest? The answer is no. So what is the motivation here? So we start asking those questions as well,” Haimbe said. “To my knowledge her security has not been withdrawn. I don’t know of that having happened but the critical thing is why go to the press? Why not engage the Ministry of Home Affairs [and Internal Security]?”

He however said the issue of security threat claims by Siyunyi needs investigation.

Recently, Siyunyi told the BBC that “I have had to escape from home on more than three occasions after threats from known ‘operatives’. …I am not at all saying that I am above the law but that there must be total compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of Zambia which we all must uphold if we are to uphold the rule of law and protect human rights for all.”