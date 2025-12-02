To pass Bill 7, President Hichilema requires two-thirds majority votes of 165 MPs (111 MPs)…He Doesnt Have the Numbers-Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

He Needs 111 MPs, He Doesnt Have the Numbers

Call your Member of Parliament individually, ask how they are voting.

We need to find out who is betraying the people of Zambia to enable us name and shame them.

To pass Bill 7, President Hakainde Hichilema requires two-thirds majority votes of 165 MPs (111 MPs).

He doesn’t have those numbers.

He is however very confident that he has bought enough numbers from the Independents and renegade MPs from the Opposition Patriotic Front to meet the 111 threshold and pass the bill.

Below is the current composition of the National Assembly.

1. United Party for National Development (UPND): 97 (89+ 8 nominated),

2. Patriotic Front (PF): 55,

3. Independent: 10, and

4. Party for National Unity and Progress:

5.New Congress Party (NCP)-1

Mporokoso MP (Brian Mundubile) and Matero MP (Miles Sampa) have pledged to lead their colleagues in voting against the proposed amendments, while expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga has pledged to mobilise renegade MPs to vote for the Bill.