To Say He Poisoned Himself With Viagra Is Legal Whereas To Say He Was By Poisoned Another Poison By Other People Is Criminal To Warrant Police Summons- Kasebamashila Kaseba



Kasebamashila Kaseba

TO SAY HE POISONED HIMSELF WITH VIAGRA IS LEGAL WHEREAS TO SAY HE WAS BY POISONED ANOTHER POISON BY OTHER PEOPLE IS CRIMINAL TO WARRANT POLICE SUMMONS

— when Police could just re-publish the cause of death to the public, it is issuing threats to the public just as when the Police needed to reward or bounty the public for arrest of Lusaka abductors it issued threats to the public —

Which law is Zambia Police Inspector General using or abusing to summon citizens who allege Tutwa Ngulube was poisoned?

Why didn’t Zambia Police Inspector General just summon the first person to he allege he was poisoned than sound a public warning and dateline to the subsequent allegations?

Or if his death is private to the family, as the Police IG said and the Police is public, why and how is the Police get involved in a private family or political matter?

Otherwise, Section 67 of Penal Code, “Publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public” was on 4th December, 2014 expunged by The High Court Judge Chali as “invalid and unconstitutional”

HH, in 2022, was publicly Police arrested, with Kajoba still serving, for false information.

He was also in court when Section 67 of the Penal Code, on the charge of PF training a militia in Sudan.

Thus, he was saved by the McDonald Chipenzi and Daily Nation’s High Court judgement.

“I find and hold that Section 67 does not fit under Article 20 (3) of the Constitution. It goes beyond what is permissible under that clause. I, therefore, find that Section 67 does not pass the test of being reasonably justifiable in a democratic society.

“Accordingly, a prosecution based on Section 67 of the Penal Code is itself inconsistent with the constitutional guarantee and equally invalid. Leave to appeal is granted,” Mr Justice Chali said.

Today, HH, through and with the Police IG, is the one seemingly abusing this law of false information including defamation of the President that the UPND, HH, Cabinet and Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) recommended for repeal since 2011.