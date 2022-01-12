Chanoda Frackson Ngwira



When a Prophecy about Zambia’s elections came from our Father a few months ago, i was in a dilemma, I asked myself several questions regards that word especially the second and last one. I received over 50 calls from the obvious, more than half of the calls asked me whether I would choose the Prophet’s side or the Party’s side.. I categorically stated that physically I was deflated and taken aback however spiritually, I said I had no control of what God has said through Papa..

Slander against the man of God from within the PF family emerged, they called him names, insulted him.. But I put my foot down and said he remains God’s General, the set man upon my life and there is nothing that can make me turn my back on him. In short I said and told those that asked me to choose between him and the party, I said PF remains my party and Prophet Joshua remains my Father in the Lord. I never bowed down to pressure regardless of the threats and words from within the family. I took on boys and girls that spoke ill of this man, I told them off among them Kings Malembe and yes I am proud and will always be proud to associate myself with this man.

Let me take this opportunity obviously to the dismay and disappointment of many, to thank the UPND Government and President Hakainde Hichilema for having allowed and cleared my Father in the Lord to land in the soil of Zambia after so many years of being blocked. I appreciate this Government for allowing the General Membership of the church have an opportunity to have their Father home. This I must be honest, I salute the Government.

To you Papa Iginla, there is no politics that will make me change my mind about you Sir, you remain a great part of my life and that of my family. My wife, kids and I will forever call you Dad no matter the political feelings and resistance from the Club PF which I believe in so much…

WELCOME TO ZAMBIA SIR….