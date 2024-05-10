Todd Boehyly seems impressed by Chelsea’s recent form; good for Poch’s future with the club?

Mauricio Pochettino’s position at Chelsea may be secure, as co-owner Todd Boehly has expressed admiration for the team’s recent style of play, describing it as “beautiful football.”

Despite Chelsea’s current seventh position in the Premier League table, their recent improvement in form has kept their hopes alive for European qualification.

With seven points earned from their last three matches, they are closely trailing sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Nevertheless, the Chelsea board, known for their high expectations, had anticipated better results from Pochettino, especially given the significant investment in transfers in recent windows.

Concerns have also arisen over Pochettino’s rapport with the club’s ownership and sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart, with reports suggesting limited communication between them.

However, there is a glimmer of optimism for Pochettino, as Boehly’s comments during a Sportico conference in Los Angeles indicate his appreciation for the team’s recent performances.

“We’ve seen the last two and a half games, at least in the second half at Aston Villa (2-2 draw), Tottenham (2-0 win) and West Ham (5-0 win) where we played just beautiful football,” he said.

“It was so fluid; it was exactly the way we drew it up, When we came out of the back, built up and moved up the pitch, (it was) very organised, as was the number of shots we had on board. In those two and a half games, you could really start to see what we were working on coming together. Even the commentary has changed over the last two and a half games. I’ve never seen anything change so quickly.”

Chelsea have a favourable run of fixtures in the remaining matches of the Premier League season, with clashes against Bournemouth, Brighton, and relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Securing all nine points from these games, coupled with potential slips from Newcastle in their own fixtures, could see the Blues clinch a European spot for next season.