Tommy Robinson flees UK after being filmed next to an unconscious man

Tommy Robinson has left the United Kingdom after he was filmed next to an unconscious man at St Pancras Station in London, prompting police to launch an investigation and a search to bring him in for questioning.

The founder of the English Defence League was captured on video shouting “you saw him, he came at me” as a man lay face down and bleeding on the floor of the station on Sunday evening.

In a statement released Monday morning, the British Transport Police confirmed that Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours.

“Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (28 July), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning,” the statement read. “Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

Footage posted on social media showed Robinson walking down the stairs at the station while someone nearby shouted for help. He later returned up the stairs, stating “he come at me bruv, you saw that, he come at me” as the video ended.

Earlier in the day, Robinson had filmed himself handing out flyers at the station for an upcoming protest, a video titled “Spreading the word” on his X account.

British Transport Police said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8.40pm on Sunday and the investigation has continued overnight.

Photos taken after the incident show forensic officers examining the scene and collecting DNA samples from a stair handrail, where blood stains were visible.

A witness told LBC that paramedics used a blood transfusion bag while trying to resuscitate the man. “I saw an unconscious man being worked on by paramedics – they erected curtains around him. They were trying to resuscitate him – and there was what looked like a blood transfusion bag,” the witness said.

The station remained open to the public during the incident.

British Transport Police urged anyone with information to contact them. “Officers are aware of an incident tonight (28 July) at St Pancras station and are investigating. If anyone has any information regarding the incident please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 reference 655 of 28 July,” a spokesperson said.

This is not the first time Robinson has left the UK amid controversy. In 2023, he was seen at a luxury resort in Cyprus during protests in the UK. In 2020, he relocated to Spain following an alleged arson attack on his home.

Earlier this year, he and his group were asked to leave a London restaurant after staff said they felt uncomfortable serving him.