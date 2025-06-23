TONGA SAYS RAPID KWACHA GAINS ARE POLITICAL MANIPULATION, PREDICTS ARTIFICIAL ECONOMIC IMPROVEMENTS AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS.





By:Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Third Liberation Movement has described the recent rapid appreciation of the Kwacha against the U.S. Dollar as manipulation of the highest order, revealing that it does not reflect genuine improvements in the economic fundamentals.





In an interview with Sun TV News, party president Enock Tonga says while the currency gains may appear promising, they have not translated into a reduced cost of living for ordinary citizens.





He has cautioned that this disconnect raises concerns about the government’s intentions ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Tonga has therefore predicted that as the election period approaches, the public should expect artificial reductions in fuel prices and essential commodities aimed at winning political favor.





He has urged the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to avoid the temptation of what he describes as cosmetic economic adjustments and instead focus on sustainable solutions that genuinely improve citizens’ livelihoods.