Tongas And Lozis Being Used By The UPND To Sue Political Party Leaders For All Sorts Of Cases- Saboi Imboela

Saboi Imboela Writes:

TONGAS AND LOZIS BEING USED BY THE UPND TO SUE POLITICAL PARTY LEADERS FOR ALL SORTS OF CASES

All the accusers of the brethrens are now Tongas, then followed by my brothers. So only Tongas and Lozis can now sue the opposition for all sorts of things? Even in court, all the witnesses they call are Tonga. UPND, please don’t destroy this country… Let me give you a small example. And tomorrow I will write down the names of witnesses they bring to these courts so that you see for yourselves. All Tongas, then Lozis. UPND is really diving this country. CHECK THIS OUT:



Saboi Imboela sued by Clayson Hamasaka- Tonga

Hon Given Katuta sued by a Tonga journalist

Dr. Fred Mmembe sued by Deputy IG Muyambango- Lozi



Pres. Sean E. Tembo sued by a Lozi former DC

Pres Harry Kalaba sued by a Lozi former DC

Now the ECL eligibility case- person who has sued Michelo Chizombe- Tonga

And the list goes on and on. Apart from witnesses, even our arresting officers are Tongas. Surely, what is going in this land of work and joy???.. Is it that only our mbuyas and relatives are aggrieved or they are the only ones UPND trusts for these tasks?

Bear in mind that in both my case and that of Dr. Mmembe we were called to the police accused of defaming the President, but when their cases were too weak and could not stand, the cases changed in a twinkling of an eye and we got arrested for apparently defaming those named individuals and we were locked up for a number of days in the police cells. So if really you defame a private citizen, why would the police follow us home and even lock us up? Police state indeed.