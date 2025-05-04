Tonse Alliance Charts Strategic Path Ahead of 2026 Elections — Nakachinda



The Tonse Alliance has announced a renewed strategic focus as it gears up for the 2026 general elections, following a high-level Council of Leaders (COL) meeting held on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The meeting was described as cordial and constructive, aimed at positioning the Alliance as a credible alternative to the current government.



Secretary General of the Alliance, Honourable Raphael Nakachinda, confirmed in a communiqué that the leaders deliberated on various matters affecting the Alliance and the country. He stated that the goal was to foster unity, strengthen internal structures, and respond to the public’s growing demand for change.





“One of the main outcomes was the resolution to harmonise the Terms of Reference of the Tonse Alliance with the Rules of Engagement of the anchor party, the Patriotic Front,” Nakachinda said. “This will create operational clarity and unity of purpose among all member parties.”



In a move to boost voter participation, the Alliance resolved to encourage all eligible Zambians especially first-time voters to acquire National Registration Cards and register to vote. Nakachinda noted that this aligns with ongoing registration drives by the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the government.



“The active participation of citizens is central to our democratic mission,” he added. “We are committed to empowering Zambians to take part in shaping the future of the nation through the ballot box.”



On the issue of the Lumezi by-election, the Alliance condemned the move as politically driven and reiterated its support for detained Lumezi lawmaker, Hon. Munir Zulu. Nakachinda said the Alliance will intensify its electoral preparedness while also pursuing justice for Zulu.



“This by-election is unnecessary and only serves political interests,” Nakachinda said. “We are committed to both contesting the seat and securing the freedom of Hon. Zulu, in partnership with other opposition forces.”



The meeting also emphasized the need for message discipline within the Alliance. Going forward, all public statements from Alliance representatives will require clearance from the Office of the Secretary General.





Nakachinda explained, “This is a vital step to prevent miscommunication, maintain consistency, and reinforce public confidence in our collective leadership.”



The Tonse Alliance has pledged to continue aligning its operations and policies to meet the aspirations of the Zambian people. The 2026 general elections are expected to be one of the most contested in Zambia’s recent history, with the opposition seeking to unseat the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).



As the election season intensifies, the Tonse Alliance’s ability to maintain unity, discipline, and strategic focus may determine its impact on Zambia’s political landscape. The latest resolutions signal a serious attempt to build momentum and present a formidable front ahead of 2026.



May 4, 2025

