Tonse Alliance chooses FDD as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Chawama parliamentary by elections

TONSE ALLIANCE MEDIA COMMUNIQUE FOLLOWING THE COUNCIL OF LEADERS MEETING





11th December, 2025



This morning, the full Council of Leaders ( Political Party Presidents, Civil Society leaders, the Clergy and Renowned Citizens) of Tonse Alliance met in Lusaka for its regular meetings.





Today’s alliance Council meeting which was co-convened and co-chaired by Hon Given Lubinda, PF Acting President and Tonse Acting Chairman and Prof. Danny Pule, Tonse Alliance Vice Chairman and CDP President deliberated many national issues and consequently made the following resolutions among others:





1. Tonse Alliance shall take part in the Chawama parliamentary by elections in Lusaka as announced by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) by carefully identifying and collectively sponsoring one alliance candidate as per standard practice.





2. Specifically in this upcoming Chawama by elections, Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders unanimously agreed and resolved to use Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) as its Provisional Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The alliance agreed to revisit and adopt its final 2026 Presidential and General elections SPV soon or later and shall be made public.





3. Tonse Alliance has acknowledged and applauded the progressive advocacy interventions and people centered lobbying efforts that the Oasis Forum, church, civil society, scholars, renowned citizens and other stakeholders have made against Bill 7.





The Alliance believes that the UPND government is undermining national unity through its arrogant and undemocratic actions of trying to impose Bill 7 on Zambians against the sound legal position of the Constitutional Court, the church, traditional leaders, civil society and many citizens across the country.



Issued on behalf of the Alliance by:



Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba



National Coordinator/Head of Secretariat