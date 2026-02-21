TONSE ALLIANCE COPPERBELT CONCERNED WITH HOSPITALISATION OF MIKE MANDA





The Tonse Alliance on the Copperbelt has received with concern the news that former Mufulira District Commissioner, Mike Manda, who has been in police custody since 14th February, has been admitted to Ronald Ross Hospital after developing serious health complications.





As Tonse Alliance Copperbelt, we wish him a quick and full recovery. We further call on the authorities to ensure that he receives proper medical attention while in police custody and that his rights, dignity, and wellbeing are fully respected.





Issued by:



Charles Kabwita

Tonse Alliance Copperbelt Province

Youth Secretary Political & Media

Date: 21st February 2026