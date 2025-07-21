COMMUNIQUÉ

Office of the Secretary General – Patriotic Front & Tonse Alliance Hon. Raphael M. Nakachinda, MCC





RE: Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders Meeting – Sunday, 20th July 2025 | Patriotic Front Secretariat



On Sunday, 20th July 2025, the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders convened at the Patriotic Front Secretariat to discuss a number of issues including proposals on the forthcoming Mfuwe Parliamentary by-election, along with Ward by-elections in Nchelenge and Mpongwe.





Following thorough deliberations, some of the Council Resolutions include:



1. Honouring the Legacy of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu



The Tonse Alliance remains in mourning over the tragic loss of our Alliance Chairman, the 6th Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The Council of Leaders, reaffirm unwavering support to the Lungu family and the principles he stood for.

Further, the Council, strongly condemns the ongoing attacks by seemingly State-sponsored criminal elements – both locally and in South Africa – who are desperately trying to tarnish the name and distort the legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The UPND Government’s silence in the face of these acts speaks volumes.





2. Lumezi By-Election – A Stolen Mandate



The Tonse Council of Leaders extends its gratitude to the people of Lumezi for standing with the Alliance and delivering a strong contest under very difficult and hostile conditions.





The Council categorically rejects the outcome of the Lumezi by-election, which was marred by blatant electoral malpractice. The intention of the Tonse Alliance to support formal petition of the results is to challenge this injustice.





3. Alliance Preparedness for Upcoming By-Elections



The Tonse Alliance has successfully adopted candidates for the upcoming Mfuwe parliamentary by-election and the two Ward by-elections in Nchelenge and Mpongwe. The Council of Leaders re-affirm collective resolve to campaign in unity and full coordination across all Alliance member parties.





4. Legal Action Against Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Over Mfuwe Censorship



The Alliance has taken firm action against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) following its unlawful and biased decision to ban Patriotic Front campaign materials in Mfuwe.





This blatant infringement on political rights and selective enforcement of the law will not be tolerated. The Tonse Alliance is pursuing all legal avenues to hold ECZ accountable for attempting to manipulate the political playing field.





It is worth noting that, the Tonse Alliance remains solid, unshaken, and alert to underhanded tactics meant to destabilize the Alliance unity, by the UPND Administration. The Tonse Alliance is more determined than ever to defend democracy and restore integrity to Zambia’s political landscape.





Issued by:

Hon. Raphael M. Nakachinda, MCC

Secretary General

Patriotic Front / Tonse Alliance