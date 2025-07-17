Tonse Alliance Disowns Sean Tembo

UNITED FOR BETTER ZAMBIA (UBZ) PARTY

Office of the President



PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: 14th July 2025





UBZ DISOWNS SEAN TEMBO’S CLAIM ON TONSE ALLIANCE



The United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party wishes to categorically distance itself from the statement by Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo, in which he claims he will address the nation as spokesperson for the Tonse Alliance.





UBZ was not consulted and does not endorse or recognize any such action. We disassociate ourselves from any statements or activities undertaken by Mr. Tembo or others claiming to speak on behalf of the Alliance without consensus.





UBZ will only participate in engagements convened by Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, Secretary General of the PF/Tonse Alliance, or Hon. Given Lubinda, Acting Chairperson of the PF/Tonse Alliance.





We urge all Alliance partners to uphold unity and consultative leadership.





Issued by:

Apostle Hector Soondo

President – United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party