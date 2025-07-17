Tonse Alliance Disowns Sean Tembo

UNITED FOR BETTER ZAMBIA (UBZ) PARTY
Office of the President
PRESS STATEMENT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: 14th July 2025
UBZ DISOWNS SEAN TEMBO’S CLAIM ON TONSE ALLIANCE
The United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party wishes to categorically distance itself from the statement by Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo, in which he claims he will address the nation as spokesperson for the Tonse Alliance.
UBZ was not consulted and does not endorse or recognize any such action. We disassociate ourselves from any statements or activities undertaken by Mr. Tembo or others claiming to speak on behalf of the Alliance without consensus.
UBZ will only participate in engagements convened by Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, Secretary General of the PF/Tonse Alliance, or Hon. Given Lubinda, Acting Chairperson of the PF/Tonse Alliance.
We urge all Alliance partners to uphold unity and consultative leadership.
Issued by:
Apostle Hector Soondo
President – United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party
Sean Tembo is the soft under belly of the Tonse Alliance..just like Saboi was for the United Kwacha Alliance.
He will wreck the Tonse alliance..
One thing he pretends not to know is that he can’t win a Presidential Election even if the Tonse Alliance was to adopt him as it’s candidate for 2026. He has no councilor or Member of Parliament, and he brings with him a CV of zeros from the 2021 Elections.
The best he can do is to stand as a Member of Parliament for Petauke or any Lusaka constituency in 2026.Big wigs in MMD stood for parliamentary seats in 1991, and the strength of the party was therefore spread throughout the country. They allowed Fredrick Chiluba who presented the best chance of victory against Dr Kenneth Kaunda to be the Presidential Candidate.
The MMD was thus able to defeat Unip because of this spread and the unity of purpose.
If the Tonse Alliance wins the 2026 Presidential and General Elections, Sean Tembo can be appointed Minister of Finance or Commerce.
Take the example of Edgar Lungu. He started as Member of Parliament, became Deputy Minister in 2011, then Minister , until he became President of Zambia.
Look at Given Lubinda. The man has been loyal through and through. Allow him to steer the Alliance.
The UKA alliance collapsed because of the same ‘zeros’ pushing beyond their weight.. They will again destroy the Tonse Alliance.
The current crop of politicians leaves much to be desired.