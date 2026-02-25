TONSE ALLIANCE DISTANCES ITSELF FROM FALSE CLAIMS REGARDING YOUTH CHAIRPERSON APPOINTMENT





The Tonse Alliance wishes to categorically state that at no time did the Alliance appoint Mr. Ibrahim Mwamba as National Youth Chairman, contrary to claims circulating on various social media platforms.





In the Tonse Alliance, the authority to appoint national office bearers is vested in the President, with ratification by the Council of Leaders. Mr. Ibrahim Mwamba has not undergone this constitutional process. Any purported appointment is therefore null, void, and must be disregarded.





For clarity and avoidance of doubt, Hon. Tasila Lungu Mwansa remains the duly recognised National Youth Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance.





Members of the public are further advised that official communication from the Tonse Alliance is issued only through the Office of the Spokesperson, Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa, and/or the Deputy Spokesperson, Mr. Mukupa Kolala.





Any statements issued outside these authorised channels should be treated as unofficial.





Issued by:

Mukupa Kolala

Deputy Spokesperson

Tonse Alliance