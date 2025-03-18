TONSE ALLIANCE IS ALWAYS VIOLENT – EAST UPND



UPND Eastern Province chairman, Simon Peter Phiri has accused the Tonse Alliance of being violent.



Phiri who is Eastern Province Ministers says the Tonse Alliance has not repented from its old habits of political violence, as evident during the Youth Day commemoration in Lundazi and Katete.





Youths from both the PF and UPND crashed in Lundazi, Katete, Petauke, Sinda, Chipata and Chadiza during the celebrations.



This was after UPND youths attempted to block their counterparts from participating.



However, Phiri says the Tonse Alliance has consistently demonstrated violent behavior and will not change its conduct whenever engaging in public activities.





He says his party thr UPND has no issues with other political parties, but only those prone to violence, such as the Tonse Alliance.



According to Phiri, UPND has not received any complaints from the Socialist Party or Citizen First party, but has repeatedly encountered complaints and violence from the Tonse Alliance.





When asked about the violence recorded on Youth Day in Lundazi and Katete, Phiri attributed the incidents to the Tonse Alliance, allegedly known for perpetrating confusion and violence.



But when reminded of UPND attacking Harry Kalaba’s party officials in Mtilizi, Phiri justified the act as a deliberate move by the Citizens First party to remain at the nomination center after filing nominations, with the intention of provoking UPND.





He said there was no justification for the Citizens First party to remain in the nomination center even after filing their nomination, as they were aware that UPND was the last party to file.





Phiri has since warned that the law will soon take action against individuals who held a parallel press briefing to denounce UPND officials in Petauke over violence.





Speaking at a press briefing in Chipata yesterday during the appointment of different party positions, Phiri, said that the UPND is a disciplined party and will not tolerate any form of arrogance within its ranks.