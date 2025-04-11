Tonse Alliance is demanding K5billion from Thabo Kawama for defaming former President Edgar Lungu

TONSE Alliance is demanding K5billion from Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Thabo Kawama, whom they have accused of defaming former President Edgar Lungu.



https://www.facebook.com/100064560977290/posts/1110256184469737/

In a demand letter by Patrick Chulu Legal Practitioners, Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo has also asked Mr Kasanda to apologize for the alleged defamatory words against Mr Lungu.

The demand letter follows a press briefing held by Mr Kawana yesterday where he claimed that Mr Lungu is undergoing medical treatment for cancer.



But Tonse Alliance said the sentiments are false and malicious against Mr Lungu, who is the 2026 general elections Tonse Alliance presidential candidate.

“We act for Mr. Sean Tembo (our Client), President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) and Spokesperson of the TONSE ALLIANCE (the ‘Alliance’). Kindly note our professional interest in the captioned matter.



“Our client has drawn our attention to a press briefing that you held on Tuesday, 8th April, 2025. As a matter of background, our client informs us that Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was adopted as the TONSE ALLIANCE 2026 presidential candidate, at the Alliance’s inaugural general conference holden on 7th November, 2024 at the Palm Valley Resort in Lusaka,” the letter reads in part.

“Our client informs us that the statements you issued were false, defamatory and actuated by malice.

“For present purposes, our client has drawn our attention to a thread in your statement were you claim that the Alliance’s 2026 presidential candidate has undergone chemotherapy treatment,” the lawyers said.



The add that in their client’s estimation, Mr Kawana’s statement was false and malicious and was aimed to actualize the narrative that the Alliance’s candidate is incapable to stand on health grounds and therefore not fit for office.

They add that statement bears the effect of lowering the esteem, and overall political standing f the Alliance’s candidate in the eyes of right-thinking members of the Zambian society and electorates in particular.



“In the premises, we have instructions to demand as we do herein for your immediate retraction and apology relating to the said defamatory and false statement.



“We are further instructed to demand for the payment of the sum of ZMW 5,000,000,000.00 (FIVE BILLION KWACHA ONLY). The said sum should be paid within seven days from the date of this letter”.

The warn that failure to meet their demands will attract a lawsuit as Mr Kawana.

(Mwebantu, Friday, 11th April, 2025)