Tonse Alliance Meeting Disrupted, Key Decisions Delayed





By Mark Ziligone



Confusion marred the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders meeting, which was scheduled to take place today but was disrupted by unknown individuals.





The Council leaders had gathered at the residence of Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo, where the disruption occurred. Mr. Tembo explained that the individuals objected to the meeting being held at his home, despite clarifications that the official venue was a lodge.





As a result, the meeting was adjourned, but Mr. Tembo confirmed it will be reconvened, citing the critical and sensitive nature of the agenda items. With less than ten months to the 2026 General Election, the Alliance is yet to agree on a Presidential Candidate and finalize the unveiling of new Council members.





Earlier, New Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda attributed the confusion to a lack of communication regarding the change in venue, which he said contributed to the misunderstanding.

#Tonse