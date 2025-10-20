TONSE ALLIANCE MEMBERS RECONCILE ON DAY OF PRAYER



THE Tonse alliance has resolved its wrangles in commemoration of the National Day of Prayer.





Speaking to journalists after their meeting, Saturday, Alliance Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda said the alliance had ironed out what was worrying most Zambians.





Nakacinda said the alliance agreed to anchor everything they were going to do in truth and honesty towards one another, as well as towards God and the Zambian people.





“We have committed ourselves to God to guide us, give us wisdom, but also to anchor everything we are going to do in truth and honesty towards one another and also towards the Zambian people.

Today is a special day, one of the principal legacy issues in the presidency and the leadership of president Edgar Lungu was to acknowledge God as being supreme and preside over the affairs of our nation. He also declared October 18th as the day for prayer, fasting and reconciliation.

Building on that legacy, today we met as Tonse to iron out what seemed to be worrying every Zambian. And as we have discovered, these were really not fundamental issues, most of which were just around issues of communication misunderstanding, and we have resolved our issues,” said Nakacinda.





“Of course, the complex issue is how to repackage ourselves for the year 2026. So we are emerging today as a united Tonse alliance. There are a few other steps that we need to take with other colleagues who may not have been here today, not because they didn’t want to come but because some of them like president Tembo had a trip to hunt.

We hope whatever he has been able to bring down, he will come and extend our reconciliation process by sharing the meat. But otherwise, all is good, and we are grateful that God presided over our meeting”.



News Diggers