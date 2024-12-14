“Tonse Alliance Rejects Constitutional Court Ruling on Edgar Lungu’s Eligibility”



The Tonse Alliance has publicly rejected the Constitutional Court’s recent ruling, which bars former President Edgar Lungu from contesting the 2026 presidential election. At a press briefing held in Lusaka, Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo and Alliance vice chairperson Danny Pule questioned the legality of the court’s decision and vowed to continue pushing for Lungu’s candidacy.





Speaking at the briefing, Sean Tembo argued that the Constitutional Court overstepped its jurisdiction by reviewing and departing from its earlier decisions, claiming that such authority is only granted to the Supreme Court under Article 125 of the Zambian Constitution.



“The Constitutional Court is a creature of Article 128, which does not provide for the power to review and depart from its own judgments. By doing so, the court acted outside its jurisdiction,” Tembo stated. He further criticized the court for citing precedents from South Africa and Kenya, where constitutional provisions expressly allow similar reviews.





Danny Pule echoed Tembo’s sentiments, insisting that the ruling is flawed and cannot be accepted. “It is not over. President Lungu will be on the ballot paper in 2026. We remain confident that he is eligible and will contest,” Pule asserted.



In response to questions about the alliance’s contingency plans, Pule hinted at a “Plan B” but declined to provide specifics. “Our Plan B is legal, and it will ensure that President Lungu is on the ballot. We cannot disclose details at this time,” Pule said.





Observers have noted the ambiguity surrounding the alliance’s next steps, with some speculating on possible legal or political maneuvers.



The alliance’s rejection of the court ruling has sparked varied reactions. Some legal experts argue that while the Constitutional Court’s decision can be debated, outright rejection undermines the rule of law.





“The Constitutional Court is the highest judicial authority on constitutional matters. While one may disagree with its rulings, there are legal avenues to pursue redress rather than outright defiance,” commented a constitutional law scholar.



Public opinion is also divided. Supporters of the alliance see the move as a necessary stand to ensure Lungu’s participation in 2026, while critics view it as a disregard for judicial authority and a distraction from pressing national issues.





The Constitutional Court’s decision has significant implications for Zambia’s political landscape, especially for the opposition’s strategy heading into the 2026 elections. While the Town Centre Alliance remains firm in its resolve, questions about its legal basis and strategy continue to linger.





For now, the nation watches closely as the alliance navigates this critical moment, with the fate of its leadership ambitions hanging in the balance.



KUMWESU DEC 13, 2024