BREAKING: TONSE ALLIANCE REJECTS UNITED OPPOSITION FRONT OVERTURES – TEMBO



By KBN TV Staff Reporter



Tonse Alliance says it has unearthed a scheme where some Alliance members are working with the remnants of UKA and Socialist Party to create what they are calling a United Opposition Front both in Lumezi and going forward





Tonse Alliance Spokesperson, Sean Tembo told KBN TV in an interview that the United Opposition Front was allegedly opposed to having the former Head of State Edgar Lungu as Chairperson of the Alliance.





“They want to create a parallel structure where the Chairmanship can become debatable or rotational with the intention to get rid of ECL,” Tembo said.



He said it was regrettable that some members of Tonse Alliance were entertaining the idea to push the Socialist Party as the anchor Party and main beneficiary of the scheme.





“It seems the plan that was initially exposed through the leaked audio has actually not died down and the push to collaborate with us in the Lumezi by-election is not in good faith,” he said, adding that “if they continue with the scheme, it will be impossible to go into Lumezi with them.”





When contacted for a comment, United Opposition Front representative, Muhabi Lungu said he was reluctant to respond to Tembo about Lumezi or the details about working together adding that “the people we have been working with from Tonse don’t include him.”





Lungu confirmed that he and Ambassador George Chulumanda were the architects of the United Opposition Front, an idea they have been developing over the last two years.



He said the idea was premised on getting parties together to marshal a united opposition going into the 2026 elections.





“We didn’t want a messiah, that was a general principle without refering to any specific individual or political party. We said anyone who is excited about power is a wrong candidate to the extent that they don’t want to be legitimised by others,” said Lungu.





He said the greatest danger to the UPND, is a reasonably united opposition but the UPND and its surrogates are trying to kill the unity in the opposition.





He refuted claims that the United opposition Front was trying to front a specific individual saying ” we don’t have preferences of which person or party, but we just wanted to have a legitimate process.”





Both UKA Chairperson and Socialist Party officials were not available for comment by press time.