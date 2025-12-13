⬆️ BRIEFING | Tonse Alliance Sets Chawama Test Run, Picks FDD as Vehicle in High-Stakes

The Tonse Alliance has confirmed it will contest the Chawama parliamentary by-election, formally adopting the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) as its provisional Special Purpose Vehicle in what now shapes up as a critical political test ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The decision was reached on Thursday during a Council of Leaders meeting in Lusaka, co-chaired by Patriotic Front Acting President and Tonse Acting Chairman Given Lubinda, alongside Tonse Vice Chairman and Christian Democratic Party leader Rev. Dan Pule. The meeting brought together party presidents, civil society figures, clergy, and prominent citizens aligned to the opposition bloc.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the alliance resolved that it would “carefully identify and collectively sponsor one alliance candidate” for the Chawama by-election, which the Electoral Commission of Zambia has scheduled following the vacancy of the seat formerly held by Tasila Lungu.

The alliance confirmed that, for this contest, it would use FDD as its provisional vehicle, describing the move as consistent with its established practice of deploying a Special Purpose Vehicle where legal and strategic considerations demand it.

“Specifically in this upcoming Chawama by-elections, Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders unanimously agreed and resolved to use Forum for Democracy and Development as its Provisional Special Purpose Vehicle,” the statement read, while noting that a final decision on the alliance’s 2026 presidential and general elections vehicle would be announced at a later stage.

Chawama now assumes significance well beyond a single constituency. It is one of Lusaka’s most politically active urban seats, historically symbolic for the Patriotic Front and closely watched by both the ruling UPND and the opposition as a bellwether of shifting sentiment in the capital.

For Tonse, the contest offers an early opportunity to demonstrate unity, discipline, and electoral relevance amid ongoing questions about opposition cohesion.

The alliance also used the communiqué to restate its firm opposition to Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7, aligning itself explicitly with advocacy efforts led by the Oasis Forum, church bodies, civil society, scholars, and other stakeholders.

Tonse accused the UPND government of pursuing what it called “arrogant and undemocratic actions” by pushing the Bill forward, arguing that it runs contrary to what it described as the “sound legal position” of the Constitutional Court and broad public concern.

“The Alliance believes that the UPND government is undermining national unity through its arrogant and undemocratic actions of trying to impose Bill 7 on Zambians,” the statement said, framing the constitutional debate as both a legal and political fault line heading into an election year.

The choice of FDD as a provisional vehicle is also politically instructive. It signals a pragmatic approach by Tonse, prioritising ballot access and alliance survival over branding, while keeping open the question of a broader, unified platform for 2026. It also places FDD, a party with long opposition credentials, back into a national spotlight.

As the political calendar tightens, Chawama becomes more than a by-election. It is a rehearsal. For Tonse, it will test whether alliance rhetoric can translate into coordinated ground action.

For the UPND, it will offer an early reading of urban mood. And for voters, it may preview how fragmented opposition forces intend to organise themselves when August 2026 finally arrives.

© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya