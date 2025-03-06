Tonse Alliance Slams Government Over “Insulting” Women’s Day Remarks and Census Scandal



Tonse Alliance spokesperson and Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo has fiercely criticized the government, calling out its “shameful and degrading” attitude toward women, youth, and the integrity of Zambia’s national data.



Speaking on behalf of the opposition alliance during a press briefing, Tembo condemned the recent remarks made by the Vice President, who suggested that women should “take advantage of the maternity policy” to benefit from government programs.





“It is deeply offensive for the Vice President to insinuate that a woman’s access to national resources hinges on her ability to get pregnant,” Tembo said. “Our women are not vessels for population growth they are leaders, entrepreneurs, and critical drivers of this nation’s progress.”





Tembo went further, accusing the ruling party of hypocrisy — celebrating women only during symbolic events like Women’s Day while failing to meaningfully include them in national governance.



“We cannot allow a government that only remembers women when there are cameras flashing, but forgets them when it’s time to make policy decisions,” he added.





Turning his focus to the youth, Tembo expressed frustration over what he described as “deliberate marginalization” of young people, despite them forming the majority of Zambia’s population.





“The youth of this nation are not just numbers on a census form they are the future. Yet, this government has reduced them to mere foot soldiers for political violence,” Tembo said.



“Kenneth Kaunda became president at 40, leading a cabinet full of young, visionary leaders. Why, in 2025, are we still treating the youth as spectators instead of decision-makers?”





He urged young Zambians to use the upcoming Youth Day as a platform for demanding inclusion in national leadership rather than being “puppets for politicians’ personal battles.”



The Tonse Alliance spokesperson did not shy away from reigniting the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2022 Population and Housing Census, accusing the government of manipulating data for political gain.





“How do you explain wards with more registered voters than the entire population, including infants and children?” Tembo questioned.



“Are we now registering ghosts to vote? This government is playing dangerous games with our democracy.”





Tembo referenced the public clash between Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dr. Choolwe Beyani and ZAMSTATS Chairperson Oliver Chinganya over the accuracy of the census data.



“When government officials fight over numbers in public, how can we trust the electoral system to be credible?” he asked.





Tembo challenged Zambians particularly women and the youth to rise and hold the government accountable.





“The time for silence is over,” Tembo declared. “This administration has shown us who they are a leadership that insults women, sidelines the youth, and manipulates data to cling to power. As the Tonse Alliance, we are here to stand with the people and fight for a just and inclusive Zambia.”





The Tonse Alliance confirmed its plans to fully participate in the upcoming Women’s Day and Youth Day celebrations across the country, uniting their respective political parties under one banner.



March 6, 2025

©️ KUMWESU