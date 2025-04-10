TONSE ALLIANCE SLAMS GOVERNMENT’S CLAIMS ON LUNGU’S HEALTH AS “POLITICAL PROPAGANDA”



The Opposition Tonse Alliance has dismissed recent government claims that former President Edgar Lungu is undergoing chemotherapy in South Africa, calling the statements “false and politically motivated.”



In a strongly worded response delivered via Facebook Live and monitored by Spice FM, Tonse Alliance spokesperson and Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean E. Tembo directly refuted the announcement made by Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana.





According to Mr. Kawana, the sixth Republican President is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment while in South Africa for medical attention. However, Mr. Tembo asserted that Mr. Lungu is only undergoing routine medical checkups appointments delayed for nearly three years due to what he claims were restrictions imposed by the current administration on Lungu’s access to healthcare.





“Let it be known that President Lungu is in South Africa at his own expense, not the government’s,” Tembo stated. “At no point has he received chemotherapy treatment.”





Tembo accused President Hakainde Hichilema’s government of attempting to weaponize Lungu’s health for political mileage. He alleged that earlier efforts by the former Head of State to seek medical care were deliberately blocked by the ruling administration, and that current narratives about chemotherapy are designed to weaken Lungu’s public standing.





Despite the controversy, Tembo expressed confidence in the outcome of the medical tests and insisted that Lungu would remain abroad until the full scope of examinations is complete. “We cannot afford to rush him back prematurely,” he added.





In conclusion, the Tonse Alliance reiterated its firm stance that Edgar Lungu remains constitutionally eligible to contest the 2026 general elections. “Unless he voluntarily withdraws, nothing bars him from being on the ballot,” Tembo affirmed.



SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe NEWS