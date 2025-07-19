Tonse Alliance Tensions Surface Following Disputed Leadership Meeting Notice



Internal disagreements have emerged within the Tonse Alliance following the announcement of a proposed Council of Leaders meeting, prompting questions about procedural transparency and leadership coordination in the coalition.





On Monday, 15th July 2025, a memorandum signed by Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda, who serves as Secretary General for both the Patriotic Front (PF) and the Tonse Alliance, invited members of the Alliance’s Council of Leaders to a meeting scheduled for Sunday, 20th July 2025 at 14:30 hours. The meeting was to be held at the PF Secretariat and was described in the memo as “important.”





PF is widely acknowledged as the anchor party of the Tonse Alliance due to its electoral strength, political experience, and national reach. However, the decision to issue the meeting notice without prior consultation with all alliance members drew criticism from some parties within the coalition.





One of the earliest responses came from Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo, who publicly rejected the call. In a strongly worded statement, Tembo argued that the meeting was convened without consensus and therefore held no legitimacy. He emphasized that meetings of the Council of Leaders should be preceded by joint discussions on the agenda, venue, and timing to ensure inclusivity and unity.





Tembo’s reaction brought to the surface underlying concerns regarding internal coordination within the Alliance. While acknowledging PF’s leading role, some Alliance members have expressed reservations over perceived unilateral decisions being made without broader input.





Shortly after the debate began, Tonse Alliance Vice Chairman and Acting Chairman Prof. Daniel Pule issued a separate memorandum dated 18th July 2025. In it, he stated that no Council of Leaders meeting would be held before 4th August 2025. Prof. Pule cited the ongoing mourning period for former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and a pending Pretoria High Court judgment concerning burial arrangements as reasons for the postponement.





Prof. Pule further stressed the need for respect, consultation, and inclusive decision-making, particularly in the wake of Lungu’s death. The former president served as the founding Chairperson of the Alliance and was widely seen as a unifying figure across party lines.





However, an insider source within the Alliance who preferred to remain unnamed indicated that Prof. Pule’s position may be viewed by some as bypassing the authority of PF, the anchor party. According to the source, there is a belief that PF’s Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda, should naturally assume the role of Acting Alliance Chairperson given PF’s central position within the coalition.





Despite the public disagreements, PeP leader Sean Tembo acknowledged the role that former President Lungu played in forming the Alliance and described him as “a good man.” He noted that while the Alliance has experienced some disruption following Lungu’s passing, existing disagreements are not irreparable.





The incident has renewed calls for the establishment of formal internal governance structures within the Tonse Alliance. Currently, the coalition lacks clearly defined rules on consultation procedures, conflict resolution, and leadership succession, making it vulnerable to such disputes.





With general elections on the horizon, political analysts suggest that the Alliance’s ability to present itself as a cohesive and organized alternative to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) will depend heavily on how it manages its internal affairs going forward.





As the mourning period continues, Alliance leaders are expected to use the time to reflect, reorganize, and agree on a structured approach to leadership and coordination. The coming weeks may prove critical in shaping the future direction of the coalition.



