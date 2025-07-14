Tonse Alliance to Challenge Lumezi by-election results



THE Tonse Alliance will challenge the results of the recent Lumezi by-election in court, alleging manipulation by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).



Given Lubinda, the actin

g chairman of the Tonse Alliance, announced the decision today, accusing the ECZ of favouring the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Speaking at a press briefing, Lubinda claimed the ECZ was “compromised” and cited irregularities in the distribution of ballot papers, which he asserted occurred without the presence of observers or party representatives.





The by-election, held last month on June 26 saw UPND candidate Lufeyo Ngoma elected as Member of Parliament for Lumezi Constituency with 11,521 votes.



His closest contender, backed by the alliance, Goodson Banda of the New Congress Party, garnered 6,821 votes.





Two days before the polls ECZ announced that one candidate’s name on the ballot paper was ommitted.



The following day, ECZ chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro announced the reprint and the ballot papers arrived in Lusaka aboard an Emirates flight at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.





ECZ confirmed officials and representatives from various political parties including Citizens First, New Congress Party, and the United Party for National Development were present to witness both the arrival verification and dispatch and of the ballot papers to Lumezi.





The by-election was held to replace former lawmaker Munir Zulu, who was recently jailed.



However, Lubinda expressed his displeasure today.



“We are challenging the Lumezi results. And we shall make sure that we prove in court that the ECZ are criminals.





“The ECZ has become compromised under UPND. Stakeholders were shocked when ballot papers were redistributed in the absence of representatives and observers and the deliberate confusion on names were done to confuse voters,” he said.





Lubinda added that the same things which happened during the Lumezi by election is bound to happen in Mfuwe as signs of malpractice have already mounted up.





“Even in Mfuwe, we saw choppers carrying so many people. We are watching, the PF is watching, the Tonse alliance is watching. For the ECZ, you are not an arm of any political party, you have no immunity, what you do today shall follow you,” warned Lubinda.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 14, 2025