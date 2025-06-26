TONSE ALLIANCE to hold a Press Briefing today in South Africa at 11hrs

MEDIA NOTICE



The TONSE ALLIANCE will hold a Press Briefing tomorrow, 26th June 2025 at Garden Court Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa at 11hrs.





The Press Briefing will respond to the latest developments in the funeral arrangements for the late 6th President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu (MHSRIP)





The Press Briefing shall be streamed live on all major streaming channels.





Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Sandton, Johannesburg

Republic of South Africa