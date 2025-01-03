Tonse Alliance Govt to pardon and promote police officer who  freed detainees to celebrate New Year- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba
Zambia Police Needs More Courageous Officers Like Titus Phiri
As the People’s Pact-Tonse Grand Alliance, if the Police officer who released detainees on New Year’s eve at Kanyama Police will be punished by his superiors, when we form Government in 2026, we shall pardon and promote him for heroism and respecting authority of the President and the Constitution.
The Constitution of Zambia provides that no person shall be deprived of his liberty without due cause, and that if warranted to do so, that person must be taken to court promptly.
President Hakainde Hichilema has on several occasions directed the police to take detainees to court promptly or otherwise release them. However, the Police Command has ignored the directives of their Commander in Chief with impunity. Citizens like “Why Me” and several others have remained in police custody for almost one year without being brought before court. It is probably the first time in living memory in Zambia that the Police Command has publicly defied directives of the President with impunity in this manner.
In the case of Titus Phiri, it is clear that the detainees were mostly ‘shishita’ and other ‘petty crimes’ suspects. For, if they were dangerous crimes suspects, the Police Command would have issued a warning to the public to take extra care.
Considering that the following day was New Year, it is also clear that the suspects concerned were going to spend more than statutory period in custody because the Police hardly release suspects on holidays.
Every defender of the Constitution must commend and support the actions of Titus Phiri. The country needs more officers like him in the police, with courage to defy unconstitutional behaviour of their colleagues and seniors.
We implore other officers to follow suit. If they are punished for such gallant acts, we will reprieve and honour them next year when we form government.
Well done Titus Phiri.
If it wasn’t Peter Sinkamba I would have been appalled by this rather absurd statement but considering that this guy is always high on the forbidden leaf I forgive him.
There will never be a Tonse Alliance government, so that stupid policeman will never be freed.
Thank you mr.future president and please, my request is when you form government bring forth the same quality of marijuana you are using for us.do be selfish you must be keeping a quality one.
Mr Sinkamba and his party or TONSE fellow members must quickly organize some in-service training in management to refresh on behavioural management.They must focus on responsibility and authority and the scalar chain of command.They are preparing to take over from UPND in 2026, but I feel they are not suitable for now or else it will be “chipante pante football” meaning it be like just kicking the ball any how not even looking at the position of the goal post or field lines.He says when they come to power they will promote the police officer who released inmates from the cells.That would be irresponsible just like the officer himself.This means drunkards will be free to do what ever at work perhaps even pulling some weed.The President will be drunk half the time and making wrong decisions like promoting prisoners and not correctional officers.It would be like the blasphemous movie where Jesus is crusifying people instead of him being crusified.Mr Sinkamba is a chief joker.
Funny news though. After seeing Joe Biden, President HH and the rest that pardoned prosoners, my Phiri got so motivated to exercise the same powers vested in th above mentioned. Got so popular he is on CNN.
One can only help but wonder what quality of weed this guy smokes or if such weed is even regulated or has it’s content reliably measured.
On a very serious note, we are lacking sensible opposition to the current government. We only have teddy bears on the political scene. Going into the 2026 elections with these muppets will subtract in a big way from the dignity of our cherished democracy. I miss late Sata’s PF and UPND in opposition.