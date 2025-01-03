Tonse Alliance Govt to pardon and promote police officer who  freed detainees to celebrate New Year- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba

Zambia Police Needs More Courageous Officers Like Titus Phiri

As the People’s Pact-Tonse Grand Alliance, if the Police officer who released detainees on New Year’s eve at Kanyama Police will be punished by his superiors, when we form Government in 2026, we shall pardon and promote him for heroism and respecting authority of the President and the Constitution.



The Constitution of Zambia provides that no person shall be deprived of his liberty without due cause, and that if warranted to do so, that person must be taken to court promptly.



President Hakainde Hichilema has on several occasions directed the police to take detainees to court promptly or otherwise release them. However, the Police Command has ignored the directives of their Commander in Chief with impunity. Citizens like “Why Me” and several others have remained in police custody for almost one year without being brought before court. It is probably the first time in living memory in Zambia that the Police Command has publicly defied directives of the President with impunity in this manner.



In the case of Titus Phiri, it is clear that the detainees were mostly ‘shishita’ and other ‘petty crimes’ suspects. For, if they were dangerous crimes suspects, the Police Command would have issued a warning to the public to take extra care.



Considering that the following day was New Year, it is also clear that the suspects concerned were going to spend more than statutory period in custody because the Police hardly release suspects on holidays.



Every defender of the Constitution must commend and support the actions of Titus Phiri. The country needs more officers like him in the police, with courage to defy unconstitutional behaviour of their colleagues and seniors.

We implore other officers to follow suit. If they are punished for such gallant acts, we will reprieve and honour them next year when we form government.

Well done Titus Phiri.